Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Near the city? Near the beach? At Pembroke Woods, there's no need to choose. Located in the charming village of Pembroke, Massachusetts, Pembroke Woods lies less than an hour outside both Boston and Cape Cod, offering easy access to everything the Northeast is known for: arts, culture, and a unique coastal vibe. Discover the quiet and convenience of our pet-friendly community, where the options are endless, but you never have to choose one or the other.