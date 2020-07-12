Neighborhood Guide: Lowell

Check out the top neighborhoods in Lowell for renting an apartment: Pawtucketville, The Acre, Back Central and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
  1. 1. Pawtucketville
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    10 Units Available
    Pawtucketville
    Meadow Lane Apartments
    18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,475
    610 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,475
    850 sqft

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Pawtucketville
    347 Pawtucket
    347 Pawtucket Boulevard, Lowell, MA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,600
    894 sqft
  2. 2. The Acre
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
    Contact for Availability
    The Acre
    305 Dutton Street
    305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,480
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,700

    1 of 8

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    The Acre
    19 Varney St 2nd floor
    19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    4 Bedrooms
    $540
  3. 3. Back Central
    Verified

    1 of 7

    Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
    2 Units Available
    Back Central
    Highland Street Apartments
    38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,250
    685 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,500
    760 sqft

    1 of 4

    Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Back Central
    160 Thorndike
    160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,200
    938 sqft
