2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Monroe, LA
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
110 Pine St Unit 2
110 Pine St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in downtown West Monroe. This apartment is directly behind Romas italian restaurant in downtown West Monroe. The location is on the Ouachita river. Unit has spacious bedrooms with large windows and large closets as well.
106 Stix Street - A
106 Stix St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION NEAR THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS. APARTMENT CLOSE TO THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS IN WEST MONROE. QUIET STREET.
407 Filhiol Avenue
407 Filhiol Avenue, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE HARD WOOD FLOORS LARGE FENCED YARD ELECTRIC AND GAS WINDOW UNITS GAS STOVE NO FRIDGE INCLUDED 2 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE HARD WOOD FLOORS LARGE FENCED YARD ELECTRIC AND GAS WINDOW UNITS GAS STOVE NO FRIDGE INCLUDED
Results within 1 mile of West Monroe
103 Willow Ridge Unit C
103 Willow Ridge Dr, Claiborne, LA
2 Bedrooms
$640
800 sqft
Quiet area in Highland Elementary School District. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quaint upstairs apartment unit. Located close to Downing Pines Road and Warren Drive. Large living room with wood burning fireplace.
129 Ridgedale Drive, Apt. 1
129 Ridgedale Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE FRIDGE/STOVE INCLUDED NO PETS ELECTRIC AND GAS 2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE ELECTRIC AND GAS STOVE/FRIDGE INCLUDED NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of West Monroe
69 Colonial Dr. - C
69 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath with washer/dryer connection and water/trash paid. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
300 North McGuire Avenue
300 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and two bedrooms. Huge storage building behind house. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash only. Tenant will be responsible for gas, electricity, and other utilities.
Results within 10 miles of West Monroe
103 Jennifer lane - A
103 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1098 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
117 Jennifer Ln - C
117 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
966 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Visit www.mpmmonroe.com or call the office 3189142556
138 Jennifer Lane - 2
138 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
145 Jennifer Lane - 32
145 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.