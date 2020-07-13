/
pet friendly apartments
61 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA
1 Unit Available
8925 Hollow Bluff Drive
8925 Hollow Bluff Drive, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is located in Dogwood Trail Subdivision in Haughton! This home is approx 1475 sq ft and is clean, comfortable, spacious and inviting with a fully fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
1 Unit Available
704 Fox Nest
704 Fox Next Cr, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
704 Fox Nest Available 07/20/20 Dougwood South - Fantastic home located in the desireable Dogwood South Subdivision in a private cul-de-sac with a private backyard and no rear neighbors.
Results within 1 mile of Red Chute
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
2526 Brookhaven Drive
2526 Brookhaven Drive, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Newer home in great school district near Stockwell~Open floor plan~Fully fenced backyard~Pets are allowed but must be approved(some breeds restricted)~Nonrefundable pet fee of $250.
Results within 5 miles of Red Chute
5 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
14 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
9 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
3300 Kingsford Pl
3300 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1435 sqft
3300 Kingsford Pl Available 08/01/20 - For rent is one of the NICEST homes in the popular Northgate Village neighborhood. Recently remodeled and available August 1, beautiful home with phenomenal curb appeal, on a spacious corner lot.
1 Unit Available
3319 Danbury Ct
3319 Danbury Court, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1841 sqft
3319 Danbury Ct Available 07/21/20 3319 DANBURY CT - NORTHGATE VILLAGE** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS (RLNE5875011)
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
Results within 10 miles of Red Chute
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
22 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
3 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Contact for Availability
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!