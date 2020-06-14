Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA with garage

Red Chute apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
137 Chimney Lane
137 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1758 sqft
Wonderfully kept home with nice updates throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a roomy two-car garage. Lovely lot with lots of shade trees and a large backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2025 sqft
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honeytree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trail Circle, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2128 sqft
Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* Available 6/15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2123 sqft
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7608 Redwood Court
7608 Redwood Lane, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Nice home on the back street of a quiet subdivision, conveniently located at the intersection of HWY 80 & HWY 157 and only minutes from I-20.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3308 Kingsford Place
3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Boulder Drive
303 Boulder Drive, Haughton, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3576 sqft
Stunning is the best description of this home. It is a must see. This house has all the extras: gutters, landscaping, shed, fence, retaining wall, patio overlay, alarm system, wooden accent on the patio, painted garage floors, and many more.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
362 Arthur Avenue
362 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Meadow Creek Drive
51 Meadow Creek Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
- This is a super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Bossier! Close to Airline Dr and i220. This home has a fireplace, one car garage, and a big master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 Wales
1710 Wales Lane, Bossier County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1921 sqft
1710 Wales Available 07/11/20 Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Walk in and feel at home!.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3218 Dublin Way
3218 Dublin Way, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
3218 Dublin Way Available 07/20/20 Legacy - Like New. This home was built in 2017 and is in immaculate condition. Laminate Wood Flooring throughout. Quartz Counter tops. Open Living and Kitchen Floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Red Chute, LA

Red Chute apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

