Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

54 Colonial Dr. - C

54 Colonial Dr · (318) 914-2556
Location

54 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA 71203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$725

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, storage room, and covered parking. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Security cameras through out the property for added security. Call the office at 318-914-2556 or visit www.mpmmonroe.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have any available units?
54 Colonial Dr. - C has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have?
Some of 54 Colonial Dr. - C's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Colonial Dr. - C currently offering any rent specials?
54 Colonial Dr. - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Colonial Dr. - C pet-friendly?
No, 54 Colonial Dr. - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ouachita County.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C offer parking?
Yes, 54 Colonial Dr. - C offers parking.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Colonial Dr. - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have a pool?
No, 54 Colonial Dr. - C does not have a pool.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have accessible units?
No, 54 Colonial Dr. - C does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Colonial Dr. - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Colonial Dr. - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Colonial Dr. - C does not have units with air conditioning.
