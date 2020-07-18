207 Medalist Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a stunning 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home located in Frenchman's Bend Subdivision! The home features a nice open floor plan, ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, neutral colors, tall/recessed ceilings, thick crown molding, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless kitchen appliances, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The Master suite boasts his/hers sinks, granite countertops, a jet tub &separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet! The home also features a covered back patio overlooking the spacious fenced-in backyard! This one has much more to offer, so come see it before its too late!