Ouachita County, LA
207 Medalist Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

207 Medalist Street

207 Medalist Rd · (318) 348-1943
Location

207 Medalist Rd, Ouachita County, LA 71203

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2302 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a stunning 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home located in Frenchman's Bend Subdivision! The home features a nice open floor plan, ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, neutral colors, tall/recessed ceilings, thick crown molding, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless kitchen appliances, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The Master suite boasts his/hers sinks, granite countertops, a jet tub &separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet! The home also features a covered back patio overlooking the spacious fenced-in backyard! This one has much more to offer, so come see it before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Medalist Street have any available units?
207 Medalist Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Medalist Street have?
Some of 207 Medalist Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Medalist Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Medalist Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Medalist Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 Medalist Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ouachita County.
Does 207 Medalist Street offer parking?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 Medalist Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Medalist Street have a pool?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Medalist Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Medalist Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Medalist Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Medalist Street does not have units with air conditioning.
