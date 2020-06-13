/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, LA
1813 McGuire Ave
1813 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
Huge 4 bedroom home in Monroe! - You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on McGuire avenue just off Hwy 165! Kitchen area leads into large den, also has an office space! Huge living area with fireplace, huge back yard! Spiral
326 Auburn Avenue
326 Auburn Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
$1,200 a month/$1,200 deposit. Application & credit check are required.
1708 North 5th Street
1708 North 5th Street, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2172 sqft
Charming Garden District home with hardwood floors throughout., updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home also features a large master bedroom with wood burning fireplace and updated master bathroom with walk in shower.
1015 Spencer Avenue
1015 Spencer Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La. Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.
815 East Rimes
815 East Rimes Circle, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bed 2 bath Home in Monroe - 3 bedroom 2 bath home just off of Armand St in Monroe. 2 car carport, walled-in game room, enclosed patio pavilion. Brand new carpets throughout. Electric cook top stove, in-wall oven, dishwasher included.
4101 Lee Avenue
4101 Lee Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1738 sqft
Gas and Electric Window units provided by resident Laundry hookups Gas stove connection Fenced in back yard Front Porch No section 8 No Appliances Included Pet Friendly. All Electric
307 Holly Ridge Dr
307 Holly Ridge Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath in North Monroe - Property Id: 130599 Very clean and nice 3 bedroom / 1 bath home located on Holly Ridge Dr. in north Monroe. Great neighborhood with good access to everything you could need. Minutes from schools and ULM.
311 Beasley St.
311 Beasley Street, Lakeshore, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1336 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge). 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge).
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$770
1080 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
117 Kingsfield Loop
117 Kingsfield Loop, Ouachita County, LA
Beautiful home in Sterlington! - Located on Kings fields Loop just off Hwy 165 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious backyard, garage, formal dining room, and extra living area Huge living area with beautiful stone fireplace and tons of natural
107 Westside Dr
107 Westside Drive, Claiborne, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
3 bedroom in West Monroe! - 3 bedroom 1.
1001 Meadowbrook Drive
1001 Meadowbrook Drive, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Meadowbrook Drive in West Monroe. View photos, descriptions and more!
100 Lou Drive
100 Lou Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
Located off Ole Hwy 15 in West Monroe this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is on a corner lot with a fenced in back yard. Far enough away from all the hustle, but still minutes from everything.