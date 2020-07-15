/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, LA
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
300 North McGuire Avenue
300 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and two bedrooms. Huge storage building behind house. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash only. Tenant will be responsible for gas, electricity, and other utilities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Rochelle Ave
201 Rochelle Avenue, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Very Cute 2 bed 1 bath in Garden District - Very Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Garden District Small office or nursery attached to 2nd bedroom Tile or original hard wood floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel fridge and gas stove.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Coleman Avenue - C
401 Coleman Ave, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
650 sqft
WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $100 DEPOSIT. NICE, NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENT READY FOR YOU. ALL ELECTRIC. LARGE LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES - STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Colonial Dr. - C
54 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1482 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, storage room, and covered parking. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Jennifer Lane - C
109 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
966 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Jennifer lane - A
110 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Website: mpmmonroe.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Pine St Unit 14
110 Pine St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in downtown West Monroe. This apartment is directly behind Romas italian restaurant in downtown West Monroe. The location is on the Ouachita river. Unit has spacious bedrooms with large windows and large closets as well.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
175 White Oak #10
175 White Oak Rd, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 White Oak Cabin in the Woods - Property Id: 132791 Private cozy cabin in the woods. On 5 acres with only 2 other units. Totally refurbished and updated interior, just finished this spring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Jennifer Lane - 30
145 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Jennifer Lane - 14
144 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Jennifer Lane - 18
139 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Stix Street - A
106 Stix St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION NEAR THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS. APARTMENT CLOSE TO THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS IN WEST MONROE. QUIET STREET.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Ridgedale Drive, Apt. 1
129 Ridgedale Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE FRIDGE/STOVE INCLUDED NO PETS ELECTRIC AND GAS 2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE ELECTRIC AND GAS STOVE/FRIDGE INCLUDED NO PETS
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Willow Ridge Unit C
103 Willow Ridge Dr, Claiborne, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Quiet area in Highland Elementary School District. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quaint upstairs apartment unit. Located close to Downing Pines Road and Warren Drive. Large living room with wood burning fireplace.