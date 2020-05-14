All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1015 Spencer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, LA
/
1015 Spencer Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

1015 Spencer Avenue

1015 Spencer Avenue · (318) 388-0547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1015 Spencer Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 Spencer Avenue · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La.

Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.

This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ceramic tile floors throughout, huge closet spaces and plenty of cabinet space.

Cutest patio, with bar/picnic covered area for your enjoyment of afternoon picnics or get togethers.

Property comes with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, BRAND new AC unit.

Come see this one before it's gone! 318-388-0547

(RLNE5734869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have any available units?
1015 Spencer Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Spencer Avenue have?
Some of 1015 Spencer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Spencer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Spencer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Spencer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Spencer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue offer parking?
No, 1015 Spencer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Spencer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 Spencer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 Spencer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Spencer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Spencer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Spencer Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1015 Spencer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ruston, LA
West Monroe, LA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity