1015 Spencer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La.



Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.



This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ceramic tile floors throughout, huge closet spaces and plenty of cabinet space.



Cutest patio, with bar/picnic covered area for your enjoyment of afternoon picnics or get togethers.



Property comes with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, BRAND new AC unit.



Come see this one before it's gone! 318-388-0547



(RLNE5734869)