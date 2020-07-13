/
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Haughton, LA
138 Fitzwilliam Street
138 Fitzwilliam Street, Haughton, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Haughton Beauty!! - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*Fireplace*Granite*Open Floor Plan*Fully Fenced*Extended Patio area for entertaining*Stainless Steel appliances* Trey ceilings*Haughton School district*just minutes to two great fishing lakes*15 Minutes to
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
8925 Hollow Bluff Drive
8925 Hollow Bluff Drive, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is located in Dogwood Trail Subdivision in Haughton! This home is approx 1475 sq ft and is clean, comfortable, spacious and inviting with a fully fenced yard.
5701 Catherine Drive
5701 Catherine Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
Golden Meadows Rental - Great South Bossier Rental. Close to BAFB, shopping, restaurants and more! Fantastic school district! (RLNE5902563)
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...
4926 General Sterling Price PL
4926 General Sterling Price Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Large Kitchen for all you cooks! Open floor plan*3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Laminate wood floors in living area*Gas Fireplace*Trey Ceilings*Oversized covered patio*Fully Fenced*2 Car Garage*Stove/Oven, dishwasher and
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
292 Avondale
292 Avondale Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1998 sqft
292 Avondale Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Savannah Place Home - Right Down The Road From Barksdale Airforce Base And Only 5 Minutes From The Middle Of Shreveport And I-20 Access To Downtown.
704 Fox Nest
704 Fox Next Cr, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
704 Fox Nest Available 07/20/20 Dougwood South - Fantastic home located in the desireable Dogwood South Subdivision in a private cul-de-sac with a private backyard and no rear neighbors.
2526 Brookhaven Drive
2526 Brookhaven Drive, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Newer home in great school district near Stockwell~Open floor plan~Fully fenced backyard~Pets are allowed but must be approved(some breeds restricted)~Nonrefundable pet fee of $250.