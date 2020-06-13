Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1215 Ella Circle
1215 Ella Circle, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3226 Schuler
3226 Schuler Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1584 sqft
Cute Home in South Bossier.... - 2 Bedroom*1.5 Bathroom*Large Den*Screened Patio*Fully Fenced*Pet Friendly*Bellaire Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School* Close to Barksdale Air Force Base, Shopping and Dining*.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2319 Northside Drive - 1
2319 Northside Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
$1200 per month $800.00 deposit - $200 per pet under 40 lbs. no agressive breeds. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located off Benton Road, near all amenities. Two car garage with extra parking on slab.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
128 Downing Court
128 Downing Court, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2391 sqft
128 Downing Court Available 07/01/20 - Beautiful 4 Bed Room/2.5 Bath home in Green Acres Place, Open floor plan with new hardwood floors.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
17 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bossier City, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bossier City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

