Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM

56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
22 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1008 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
623 Yarborough St.
623 Yarborough Street, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$670
Very Nice House Available For Rent Now - Available for rent now. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Fenced in back yard. Very clean and neat. 12 month lease - $670. Security Deposit - $350. Application Fee - $35. Pet Deposit - $500.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Meadow Creek Drive
51 Meadow Creek Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
- This is a super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Bossier! Close to Airline Dr and i220. This home has a fireplace, one car garage, and a big master bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3226 Schuler
3226 Schuler Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1584 sqft
Cute Home in South Bossier.... - 2 Bedroom*1.5 Bathroom*Large Den*Screened Patio*Fully Fenced*Pet Friendly*Bellaire Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School* Close to Barksdale Air Force Base, Shopping and Dining*.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Springlake-University Terrace
4 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2700 Murray St
2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home .

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
725 Delaware Street
725 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1274 sqft
Cottage Style Home In South Highland - Very cute South Highland home ready for move in. Large back patio great for entertaining. Detached garage for either use as a storage or for parking.

June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bossier City rents declined significantly over the past month

Bossier City rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bossier City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $903 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Bossier City.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

