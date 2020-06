Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Rare find in Woodford county! So cute you'll want to pinch it's cheeks! Gorgeous cottage with many upscale features normally found in much more expensive homes! Beautiful REAL hardwood flooring, nine foot ceilings, and other nice features. Need to rent for now but would like to purchase later? This home is available for purchase later if home ownership is a goal. CALL TODAY FOR A PERSONAL TOUR appointment. Ready for June 20 proximity occupancy. Call today to get started.