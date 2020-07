Amenities

- Beautiful, inviting 2 story home with full basement and large lot with almost an acre of land. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, partially finished basement, and much more. The home was just painted throughout, an updated gray, one year ago. This home is well maintained and ready for move in! Updated photos coming soon.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5649167)