Paducah, KY
600 Broadway Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:10 PM

600 Broadway Street

600 Broadway Street · (270) 443-4721
Location

600 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001
Downtown Paducah

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
bbq/grill
 Welcome Home to Irvin Cobb Apartments. These apartment homes are an affordable rental housing community located in Paducah, KY for individuals 62+ (years old) or disabled, with 1 Bed(s) and 2 Bed(s) apartments available. Each apartment includes free electric, free gas heat and hot water, trash, sewage and professional landscaping! The rent for these apartment homes are based on your household income. Because income restrictions apply, please contact Kristin at Irvin Cobb Apartments (270)443-4721 for your rental rate, availability, and more information. We host many resident enrichment activities including bingo, barbecues, potlucks, crafting and so much more. Onsite coin operated laundry is available for your convenience. Your new community is within walking distance to shopping, and much more. This is an amazing opportunity so share with your friends and family today! Irvin Cobb Apartments are located at 600 Broadway Paducah KY, 42001 call (270)443-4721 or email Kristin at irvincobb@jsmgmtco.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Broadway Street have any available units?
600 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paducah, KY.
What amenities does 600 Broadway Street have?
Some of 600 Broadway Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paducah.
Does 600 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 600 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 600 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 Broadway Street have accessible units?
Yes, 600 Broadway Street has accessible units.
Does 600 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Broadway Street has units with air conditioning.
