600 Broadway Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning bbq/grill some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible bbq/grill

Welcome Home to Irvin Cobb Apartments. These apartment homes are an affordable rental housing community located in Paducah, KY for individuals 62+ (years old) or disabled, with 1 Bed(s) and 2 Bed(s) apartments available. Each apartment includes free electric, free gas heat and hot water, trash, sewage and professional landscaping! The rent for these apartment homes are based on your household income. Because income restrictions apply, please contact Kristin at Irvin Cobb Apartments (270)443-4721 for your rental rate, availability, and more information. We host many resident enrichment activities including bingo, barbecues, potlucks, crafting and so much more. Onsite coin operated laundry is available for your convenience. Your new community is within walking distance to shopping, and much more. This is an amazing opportunity so share with your friends and family today! Irvin Cobb Apartments are located at 600 Broadway Paducah KY, 42001 call (270)443-4721 or email Kristin at irvincobb@jsmgmtco.com