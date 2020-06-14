Apartment List
/
KS
/
valley center
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS with garage

Valley Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Maize
11 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2485 sqft
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 N First 104
701 N 1st St Unit 117, Colwich, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Brand new duplex's, Colwich Ks - Property Id: 298321 Brand New duplex located in Colwich Ks, Andale schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Valley Center, KS

Valley Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Valley Center 2 BedroomsValley Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValley Center 3 Bedrooms
Valley Center Apartments with GarageValley Center Apartments with GymValley Center Apartments with Parking
Valley Center Apartments with Washer-DryerValley Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsValley Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University