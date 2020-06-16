All apartments in Pittsburg
420 Free Kings Highway

420 S Free King Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments. We have upstairs and downstairs apartment available.

There is a small park in the yard for kids to play on.

Pet friendly $25.00 Pet fee, per pet , per month. Limited 2 small only 40 pds

Unit can be HUD approved and section 8.

Our office must have an approved application on file before we can lease a property. Our application is on our website it is a $20.00 fee. Please visit our website pittsburgrentalhomes.com.

Pet friendly. Unit can be HUD approved.

Some of the Properties are available for self showing through Rently. Please visit use.Rently.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Free Kings Highway have any available units?
420 Free Kings Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
What amenities does 420 Free Kings Highway have?
Some of 420 Free Kings Highway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Free Kings Highway currently offering any rent specials?
420 Free Kings Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Free Kings Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Free Kings Highway is pet friendly.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway offer parking?
No, 420 Free Kings Highway does not offer parking.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Free Kings Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway have a pool?
No, 420 Free Kings Highway does not have a pool.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway have accessible units?
No, 420 Free Kings Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Free Kings Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Free Kings Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Free Kings Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
