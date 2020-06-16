420 Free Kings Highway

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments. We have upstairs and downstairs apartment available.



There is a small park in the yard for kids to play on.



Pet friendly $25.00 Pet fee, per pet , per month. Limited 2 small only 40 pds



Unit can be HUD approved and section 8.



Our office must have an approved application on file before we can lease a property. Our application is on our website it is a $20.00 fee. Please visit our website pittsburgrentalhomes.com.



Some of the Properties are available for self showing through Rently. Please visit use.Rently.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now



