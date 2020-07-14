403 W. Quincy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath- No pets - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Nicely updated kitchen with tile and granite. Refinished hardwood floors throughout home. Electric fireplace, unfinished basement and garage than can be used for storage. Master bedroom has private entrance to home.



$500.00 non-refundable move in fee



This property is available now and cannot be held for more than 2 weeks. Deposit and signed lease required to hold property.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at pittsburgrentalhomes.com



No Pets Allowed



