Pittsburg, KS
403 W. Quincy St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

403 W. Quincy St

403 West Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 West Quincy Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath- No pets - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Nicely updated kitchen with tile and granite. Refinished hardwood floors throughout home. Electric fireplace, unfinished basement and garage than can be used for storage. Master bedroom has private entrance to home.

NO PETS. No section 8 or Hud

$500.00 non-refundable move in fee

This property is available now and cannot be held for more than 2 weeks. Deposit and signed lease required to hold property.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at pittsburgrentalhomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4109057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 W. Quincy St have any available units?
403 W. Quincy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
What amenities does 403 W. Quincy St have?
Some of 403 W. Quincy St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 W. Quincy St currently offering any rent specials?
403 W. Quincy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 W. Quincy St pet-friendly?
No, 403 W. Quincy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 403 W. Quincy St offer parking?
Yes, 403 W. Quincy St offers parking.
Does 403 W. Quincy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 W. Quincy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 W. Quincy St have a pool?
No, 403 W. Quincy St does not have a pool.
Does 403 W. Quincy St have accessible units?
No, 403 W. Quincy St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 W. Quincy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 W. Quincy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 W. Quincy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 W. Quincy St does not have units with air conditioning.
