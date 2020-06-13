Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking garage

210 E. 16th Available 06/15/20 Pre Lease - Very nice 3 bedroom home New on the market. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only.



Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with lovely wood floors and large rooms. Great kitchen. Has carport and garage.



No pets and can not be HUD or Section 8.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com.



Schedule a showing by emailing realestate@proxproperty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4813118)