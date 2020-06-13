All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

210 E. 16th

210 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 East 16th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
210 E. 16th Available 06/15/20 Pre Lease - Very nice 3 bedroom home New on the market. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only.

Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with lovely wood floors and large rooms. Great kitchen. Has carport and garage.

No pets and can not be HUD or Section 8.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com.

Schedule a showing by emailing realestate@proxproperty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813118)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E. 16th have any available units?
210 E. 16th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
Is 210 E. 16th currently offering any rent specials?
210 E. 16th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E. 16th pet-friendly?
No, 210 E. 16th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 210 E. 16th offer parking?
Yes, 210 E. 16th does offer parking.
Does 210 E. 16th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E. 16th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E. 16th have a pool?
No, 210 E. 16th does not have a pool.
Does 210 E. 16th have accessible units?
No, 210 E. 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E. 16th have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E. 16th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E. 16th have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 E. 16th does not have units with air conditioning.
