2021 South Elm Street

Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required.



Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type. There is a coin operated on-site laundry mat. All units include a refrigerator and stove. Property is also on a monthly pest control spraying for tenants convenience.



Pet Friendly Apartments- Pet fee is $25 per month, per pet. Only dogs less than 30lbs are allowed in upstairs units.



Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.



Rental Terms: Rent: $495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $495, Available 6/15/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.