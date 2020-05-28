All apartments in Pittsburg
2021 South Elm Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:56 AM

2021 South Elm Street

2021 S Elm St · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2021 S Elm St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment A · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required.

Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type. There is a coin operated on-site laundry mat. All units include a refrigerator and stove. Property is also on a monthly pest control spraying for tenants convenience.

Pet Friendly Apartments- Pet fee is $25 per month, per pet. Only dogs less than 30lbs are allowed in upstairs units.

Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.

Rental Terms: Rent: $495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $495, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
