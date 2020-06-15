All apartments in Pittsburg
Find more places like 1707 S. Walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburg, KS
/
1707 S. Walnut
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1707 S. Walnut

1707 South Walnut Street · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1707 S. Walnut · Avail. Jul 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement, deck and garage for storage. Large home that would be great for a family or 4 college students. Central HVAC, with window units for the upstairs bedrooms.

$450.00 non-refundable move in fee

Pet friendly with an additional pet fee of $25 per month per pet, max of 2.

Our office must have an approved application before we can lease a property. Visit our website to apply, www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com

(RLNE2907436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 S. Walnut have any available units?
1707 S. Walnut has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1707 S. Walnut have?
Some of 1707 S. Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 S. Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
1707 S. Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 S. Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 S. Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 1707 S. Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 1707 S. Walnut does offer parking.
Does 1707 S. Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 S. Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 S. Walnut have a pool?
No, 1707 S. Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 1707 S. Walnut have accessible units?
No, 1707 S. Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 S. Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 S. Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 S. Walnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 S. Walnut has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1707 S. Walnut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 3 Bedrooms
Pittsburg Apartments with ParkingPittsburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Pittsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity