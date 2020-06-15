Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.



Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement, deck and garage for storage. Large home that would be great for a family or 4 college students. Central HVAC, with window units for the upstairs bedrooms.



$450.00 non-refundable move in fee



Pet friendly with an additional pet fee of $25 per month per pet, max of 2.



Our office must have an approved application before we can lease a property. Visit our website to apply, www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com



(RLNE2907436)