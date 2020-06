Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1004 E. 10th Available 07/10/20 PRE LEASE - cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage - OCCUPIED - we will show to approved applicants by appointment only with PPE.



Newly remodeled. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage. Very nice finishes. Property includes a refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer hook ups.



NO pets, NO exceptions.



NO Hud or section 8



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.



(RLNE3523971)