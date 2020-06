Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed

3 bath

Sprinkler system

Central heat/air

Privacy fence

Covered deck

3 car garage

3,200+ SQFT

NO PETS

Heights high

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Owner responsible for mowing & fertilizing

Walking paths around the community pond

Very easy access to all major highways

1800.00 rent

1800.00 deposit

35.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable



Call for showings! 316-260-2288



Apply online at www.wichitarentals.net



IN ORDER TO HOLD A PROPERTY WE REQUIRE FULL DEPOSIT AND APPLICATIONS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2699306)