307 Lakewood Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

In this New Now in which each of us has been affected, you may be looking for better options and alternatives to how you live each day. Suddenly HOME means somewhere that is a sanctuary, spacious, welcoming, and safe.



Just 30 minutes from everywhere, near water and woods, we offer you the Campus Woods community in North Newton, Kansas. This home is a gorgeous, landscaped 4 bed, 3 ba home sitting on .34 of an acre near the water!



Just off I-135, at the water tower and Bethany College exit, you'll be near walking trails, bike paths, and beautiful well-built homes offering a quick commute to anywhere! Nearby communities include Newton, Hesston, McPherson, Hutchinson, Park City, Wichita.



This 3-car garage, beautiful brick home offers an amazing interior with the latest designs, tile insets, backsplashes, and trendy light fixtures, along with both upper and lower decks that complete a walk-out. Enjoy the fully finished basement with surround sound and fireplace! Water softener makes for fresh clothes and soft skin!



The upper level has a remarkable master bedroom and bath with jacuzzi, double sinks in granite, and a private ensuite! Throughout, note the well-hewn hardwood floors, ultra-chic decor, character, and crown molding, along with high ceilings, Pella windows, and an excellent kitchen!



Excellent school systems, friendly faces, and nature abound in this sanctuary you can call HOME SWEET HOME!



We provide maintenance, you provide good care, utilities, and on-time rental payments- a perfect match! **SPECIAL OFFER! $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR FRONTLINE COVID-19 HEALTHCARE WORKERS!



Call Granite Key LLC today for a tour! 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.



1. Must make 3x the rent ($5575/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning

2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult

3. Must have solid income at least 2 years in same occupation, or offer letter if new.

4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.



