Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

307 Lakewood Dr

307 Lakewood Drive · (316) 871-8197
Location

307 Lakewood Drive, North Newton, KS 67117

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Gorgeous Home near Bethel College in North Newton · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2386 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
In this New Now in which each of us has been affected, you may be looking for better options and alternatives to how you live each day. Suddenly HOME means somewhere that is a sanctuary, spacious, welcoming, and safe.

Just 30 minutes from everywhere, near water and woods, we offer you the Campus Woods community in North Newton, Kansas. This home is a gorgeous, landscaped 4 bed, 3 ba home sitting on .34 of an acre near the water!

Just off I-135, at the water tower and Bethany College exit, you'll be near walking trails, bike paths, and beautiful well-built homes offering a quick commute to anywhere! Nearby communities include Newton, Hesston, McPherson, Hutchinson, Park City, Wichita.

This 3-car garage, beautiful brick home offers an amazing interior with the latest designs, tile insets, backsplashes, and trendy light fixtures, along with both upper and lower decks that complete a walk-out. Enjoy the fully finished basement with surround sound and fireplace! Water softener makes for fresh clothes and soft skin!

The upper level has a remarkable master bedroom and bath with jacuzzi, double sinks in granite, and a private ensuite! Throughout, note the well-hewn hardwood floors, ultra-chic decor, character, and crown molding, along with high ceilings, Pella windows, and an excellent kitchen!

Excellent school systems, friendly faces, and nature abound in this sanctuary you can call HOME SWEET HOME!

We provide maintenance, you provide good care, utilities, and on-time rental payments- a perfect match! **SPECIAL OFFER! $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR FRONTLINE COVID-19 HEALTHCARE WORKERS!

Call Granite Key LLC today for a tour! 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.

1. Must make 3x the rent ($5575/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning
2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult
3. Must have solid income at least 2 years in same occupation, or offer letter if new.
4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.

(RLNE2628567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Lakewood Dr have any available units?
307 Lakewood Dr has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Lakewood Dr have?
Some of 307 Lakewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Lakewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
307 Lakewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Lakewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 307 Lakewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Newton.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 307 Lakewood Dr does offer parking.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Lakewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr have a pool?
No, 307 Lakewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 307 Lakewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Lakewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Lakewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Lakewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
