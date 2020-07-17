326 E. 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex Located in Newton's Historical District - If you're looking for lots of character, this is the one! Duplex is located in Newton's Historical District and offers original hardwood floors, claw foot tub, beautiful backyard with raised flowerbeds, and porch swing. Unit comes with gravel- paved off-street parking in the back of the home. This unit will not last long! Call today to setup a showing.



Rent: $850

Deposit: $850

Pets: Cats and Small dogs welcome (under $25 lbs). Pet Policy: $50 for the first pet and $25 for each additional (this increases monthly rent and the deposit).

Credit Score: 580 or higher



(RLNE5912812)