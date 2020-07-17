All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

326 E. 2nd St

326 E 2nd St · (316) 243-9929
Location

326 E 2nd St, Newton, KS 67114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 E. 2nd St · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex Located in Newton's Historical District - If you're looking for lots of character, this is the one! Duplex is located in Newton's Historical District and offers original hardwood floors, claw foot tub, beautiful backyard with raised flowerbeds, and porch swing. Unit comes with gravel- paved off-street parking in the back of the home. This unit will not last long! Call today to setup a showing.

Rent: $850
Deposit: $850
Pets: Cats and Small dogs welcome (under $25 lbs). Pet Policy: $50 for the first pet and $25 for each additional (this increases monthly rent and the deposit).
Credit Score: 580 or higher

Does this home not meet your needs? Check out our website at choosesnc.com for more properties in or around Wichita!

(RLNE5912812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

