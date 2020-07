Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled ranch style home for rent featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage in the heart of Mulvane. Home has kitchen appliances of new microwave & dishwasher, frig and stove. Newly refinished wood floors throughout, new vinyl in kitchen and dining room, and new countertops with specialty backsplash. Call today for an appointment! $895.00 a month / $500.00 Deposit with 15.00 application fee per adult.