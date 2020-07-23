611 S Blue Stem Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

5BR 3BA with full finished basement in Haysville. Two car attached garage. Fenced backyard. Rent is $1275.00/month security deposit $1275.00. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Kansas. Beware scammers. I will not ask you for money until we meet to sign lease. Call 316-393-6460 for more info. To apply go to www.jblare.managebuilding.com