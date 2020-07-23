All apartments in Haysville
Find more places like 611 S Blue Stem Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haysville, KS
/
611 S Blue Stem Cir
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:33 AM

611 S Blue Stem Cir

611 South Bluestem Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haysville
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

611 South Bluestem Circle, Haysville, KS 67060
Haysville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5BR 3BA with full finished basement in Haysville. Two car attached garage. Fenced backyard. Rent is $1275.00/month security deposit $1275.00. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Kansas. Beware scammers. I will not ask you for money until we meet to sign lease. Call 316-393-6460 for more info. To apply go to www.jblare.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have any available units?
611 S Blue Stem Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haysville, KS.
What amenities does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have?
Some of 611 S Blue Stem Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 S Blue Stem Cir currently offering any rent specials?
611 S Blue Stem Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S Blue Stem Cir pet-friendly?
No, 611 S Blue Stem Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haysville.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir offer parking?
Yes, 611 S Blue Stem Cir offers parking.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 S Blue Stem Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have a pool?
No, 611 S Blue Stem Cir does not have a pool.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have accessible units?
No, 611 S Blue Stem Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 S Blue Stem Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 S Blue Stem Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 S Blue Stem Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St
Haysville, KS 67060

Similar Pages

Haysville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHaysville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Haysville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHaysville Apartments with Parking
Haysville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University