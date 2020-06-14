All apartments in Frontenac
Find more places like 301 Granby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frontenac, KS
/
301 Granby
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

301 Granby

301 E Granby St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS 66763

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
301 Granby Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school. Refrigerator and stove hook ups for your washer and dryer included. Detachated Garage, Quite neighborhood, Pets allowed, max of 2 pets with $25 per month per pet fee.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.

(RLNE3801059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Granby have any available units?
301 Granby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frontenac, KS.
What amenities does 301 Granby have?
Some of 301 Granby's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Granby currently offering any rent specials?
301 Granby isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Granby pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Granby is pet friendly.
Does 301 Granby offer parking?
Yes, 301 Granby does offer parking.
Does 301 Granby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Granby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Granby have a pool?
No, 301 Granby does not have a pool.
Does 301 Granby have accessible units?
No, 301 Granby does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Granby have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Granby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Granby have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Granby does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO
Pittsburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University