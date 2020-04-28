All apartments in Frontenac
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:15 AM

110 South Cherokee Street

110 South Cherokee Street · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS 66763

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement.

Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month. Max of 2 Small ONLY

No Hud or section 8

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.

"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 South Cherokee Street have any available units?
110 South Cherokee Street has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 110 South Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 South Cherokee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 South Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 South Cherokee Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street offer parking?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 South Cherokee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 South Cherokee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
