Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Fort Scott, KS

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Fort Scott Lofts
8 East 1st Street, Fort Scott, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$594
1055 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 and 2 bedroom loft apartments located downtown Fort Scott. Located right downtown Fort Scott, Kansas at the corner of 1st and Main.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
3 Units Available
Highlands Apartments
804 Shepherd St, Fort Scott, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$610
1111 sqft
Highlands Apartments in Ft. Scott, KS offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Scott?
The average rent price for Fort Scott rentals listed on Apartment List is $520.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Scott?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Scott area include Missouri Southern State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Scott?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Scott from include Joplin, Iola, Webb City, and Pittsburg.

