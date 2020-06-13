Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Derby, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.
Results within 1 mile of Derby

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Southwind
1 Unit Available
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.
Results within 5 miles of Derby

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 S. Cypress 321
1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334 YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS. 2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent. 1717 S. Cypress.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605
1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1577 sqft
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Derby, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Derby renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

