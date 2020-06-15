All apartments in Clay Center
Find more places like 924 Clarke St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay Center, KS
/
924 Clarke St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

924 Clarke St

924 Clarke Street · (785) 447-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

924 Clarke Street, Clay Center, KS 67432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 924 Clarke St · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-3 bedroom attached garage with basement in nice residential neighborhood in Clay Center, KS - This nice 2 bedroom (large open area in basement has a closet and could be a non-conforming bedroom) or 2 bedroom with a living area in basement, 1 bath house with attached 1 car garage and new central air! Large living room with large closet in entryway. Huge front windows provide a wonderful view. Dining room with an entire wall of built in cabinets and shelves. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Storage closet in the hallway. There is also a sun-room off the kitchen. Large back yard with alley access. This home has lots of windows for letting in great sunshine and visibility!

The basement has a big room with two closets. One smaller one under the stairs with shelving and another closet that is about 10 feet with hanging rods on each end. There is another mechanical room in the basement that has the washer and dryer hook-ups as well.

This home is located in a nice residential neighborhood 2 blocks from a park and less than a mile from shops and restaurants.

A deposit equal to the rent is required. We prefer no pets, but exceptions may be made. Pet deposit and pet rent would be required. Online applications and online leases are available. Paying rent is also made convenient by having choices of direct allotment, ACH payments via E-check, or credit/debit cards. We also accept checks and money orders. Putting down the security deposit can be done on-line as well.

No smoking inside the house.

Clay Center is a small community but has everything you would need for daily living. It is about 35 minutes from Fort Riley or Junction City and 40 minutes from Manhattan. It is a wonderful community and a great place to raise a family or just get away from the Fort Riley, JC or Manhattan area. In 2011, we added a new park that is wonderful and in 2015 we opened our new Water Park!. Clay Center also has a nice zoo, several other parks, 2 golf courses (1 public & 1 private) as well as many restaurants, shops, stores, bars & other activities.

Please contact Emily by phone, text or email. Please leave a message if I am unable to answer. The number listed is my cell phone! Thanks!

(RLNE4005862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Clarke St have any available units?
924 Clarke St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 924 Clarke St have?
Some of 924 Clarke St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Clarke St currently offering any rent specials?
924 Clarke St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Clarke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Clarke St is pet friendly.
Does 924 Clarke St offer parking?
Yes, 924 Clarke St does offer parking.
Does 924 Clarke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Clarke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Clarke St have a pool?
No, 924 Clarke St does not have a pool.
Does 924 Clarke St have accessible units?
No, 924 Clarke St does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Clarke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Clarke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Clarke St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 924 Clarke St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 924 Clarke St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KSJunction City, KS
Salina, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity