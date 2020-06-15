924 Clarke St

Amenities

2-3 bedroom attached garage with basement in nice residential neighborhood in Clay Center, KS - This nice 2 bedroom (large open area in basement has a closet and could be a non-conforming bedroom) or 2 bedroom with a living area in basement, 1 bath house with attached 1 car garage and new central air! Large living room with large closet in entryway. Huge front windows provide a wonderful view. Dining room with an entire wall of built in cabinets and shelves. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Storage closet in the hallway. There is also a sun-room off the kitchen. Large back yard with alley access. This home has lots of windows for letting in great sunshine and visibility!



The basement has a big room with two closets. One smaller one under the stairs with shelving and another closet that is about 10 feet with hanging rods on each end. There is another mechanical room in the basement that has the washer and dryer hook-ups as well.



This home is located in a nice residential neighborhood 2 blocks from a park and less than a mile from shops and restaurants.



A deposit equal to the rent is required. We prefer no pets, but exceptions may be made. Pet deposit and pet rent would be required. Online applications and online leases are available. Paying rent is also made convenient by having choices of direct allotment, ACH payments via E-check, or credit/debit cards. We also accept checks and money orders. Putting down the security deposit can be done on-line as well.



No smoking inside the house.



Clay Center is a small community but has everything you would need for daily living. It is about 35 minutes from Fort Riley or Junction City and 40 minutes from Manhattan. It is a wonderful community and a great place to raise a family or just get away from the Fort Riley, JC or Manhattan area. In 2011, we added a new park that is wonderful and in 2015 we opened our new Water Park!. Clay Center also has a nice zoo, several other parks, 2 golf courses (1 public & 1 private) as well as many restaurants, shops, stores, bars & other activities.



Please contact Emily by phone, text or email. Please leave a message if I am unable to answer. The number listed is my cell phone! Thanks!



