Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:56 AM

435 E Broadway

435 East Broadway Avenue · (316) 393-3282
Location

435 East Broadway Avenue, Augusta, KS 67010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 435 E Broadway · Avail. now

$650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances, VERY NICE !! - Nice 3 bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood. This house was totally remodeled in early 2010 and still looks new. The living room and dining rooms are open with carpet and the kitchen and bath has tile. All three bedrooms have carpet, one bedroom is upstairs. The kitchen has appliances (stove and refrigerator). A stack washer and dryer is located in the bathroom. This house has new siding, new windows and central heat and air. This house looks new and is ready for you to move in.

Please No Pets Allowed! ! !

Rent $650.00 Month
Deposit $500.00
12 Month Lease

$20.00 Application Fee

Go to our website for more information: www.PointKS.net

Please call us for more information or a showing at 316-393-3282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2620139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

