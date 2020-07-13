/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN with pool
25 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1232 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
13 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
9 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
12 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
10 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
25 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
7 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 Unit Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
1 Unit Available
5005 Hampton Ct
5005 Hampton Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Eastside Evansville Condo - East side 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors with water, sewer, trash and lawn care included! No more trips at the laundromat as the property includes a washer & dryer for your convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
6 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$596
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.