Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Compton

6126 Compton Street · (317) 661-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6126 Compton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0008 · Avail. Jul 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0023 · Avail. Aug 8

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0003 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Compton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections. Compton Courts central location adds to the appeal of this community, being fifteen minutes from downtown, ten minutes from Castleton shopping and restaurants, and only five minutes from Butler University. Residents pay Electric and Gas. Water, Sewage and Trash are PAID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Compton have any available units?
Compton has 5 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Compton have?
Some of Compton's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Compton currently offering any rent specials?
Compton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Compton pet-friendly?
No, Compton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Compton offer parking?
Yes, Compton offers parking.
Does Compton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Compton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Compton have a pool?
No, Compton does not have a pool.
Does Compton have accessible units?
No, Compton does not have accessible units.
Does Compton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Compton has units with dishwashers.
