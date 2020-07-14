Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking on-site laundry

Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections. Compton Courts central location adds to the appeal of this community, being fifteen minutes from downtown, ten minutes from Castleton shopping and restaurants, and only five minutes from Butler University. Residents pay Electric and Gas. Water, Sewage and Trash are PAID.