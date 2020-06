Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Free Preliminary application must be on file before unit will be shown. Nice Grabill duplex available the first week of June. Two story with 1.5 baths. One car very deep garage. Central heating, washer and dryer included. All new windows No smoking on premises or pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Lease term one year, one month deposit required. All tenants over 18 to submit application. Credit and Background checks apply, no section 8. Pet restrictions apply.