21 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN with move-in specials
Clarksville, Indiana is a town of just over 22,000 people situation on the Ohio River. Jeffersonville and New Albany sit on either side of it, and it’s a great place to find historic sites along with modern shopping and living. It’s home to one of the largest clocks in the world, the Colgate Clock, and also a large fossil bed the Falls of the Ohio State Park. It got its name from a general in the American Revolutionary War and has a rich and varied history dating back to 1783. It’s a friendly place with great schools and a lot to offer its residents. It's not exactly the entertainment hub of the midwest, but if you find you're at a point in life where a quiet, peaceful life sounds better than the thumping basslines of the nighclub across the street, you might just be in heaven here. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clarksville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Clarksville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.