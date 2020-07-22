Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN with move-in specials

3 Units Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
13 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
7 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$709
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
18 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
16 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
34 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,305
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
30 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
14 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
82 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
2 Units Available
Old Louisville
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
7 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces.
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
16 Units Available
Newburg
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
7 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
11 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$844
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
City Guide for Clarksville, IN

“It’s the last train to Clarksville and I’ll meet you at the station…” (- The Monkees)

Clarksville, Indiana is a town of just over 22,000 people situation on the Ohio River. Jeffersonville and New Albany sit on either side of it, and it’s a great place to find historic sites along with modern shopping and living. It’s home to one of the largest clocks in the world, the Colgate Clock, and also a large fossil bed the Falls of the Ohio State Park. It got its name from a general in the American Revolutionary War and has a rich and varied history dating back to 1783. It’s a friendly place with great schools and a lot to offer its residents. It's not exactly the entertainment hub of the midwest, but if you find you're at a point in life where a quiet, peaceful life sounds better than the thumping basslines of the nighclub across the street, you might just be in heaven here.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Clarksville, IN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clarksville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Clarksville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

