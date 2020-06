Amenities

606 Independence Street - Newer single family ranch home on a basement! When you open the door the vaulted ceilings invite you into the living room with beautiful corner fireplace. The dining room has a sliding door that offers lots of natural light into the kitchen. Master bedroom has a full bath and walk in closet. Laundry is on the main level conveniently located near the bedrooms. Usable basement has 10' tall ceilings and built in storage shelves. If an apartment is too small or you don't want neighbors in a duplex, this may be the one for you!

No pets. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant responsible for maintaining lawn and snow removal.



