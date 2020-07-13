Huntington Ridge Apartments

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance

TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2. One, two & three bedroom apartment homes with galley style kitchens that include ample counter-top and cabinet space! #3. Apartment homes include open breezeways with a private entrance, separate living and dining area and huge bedrooms with wall length closets. #4. Our clubhouse includes community room, fitness center and a patio with picnic area & grills. #5. Convenient 24-hour laundry facilities in each building & more! *Huntington Ridge participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.