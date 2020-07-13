All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Huntington Ridge Apartments

4001 Treviso Drive · (833) 361-4681
Location

4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL 62703
Trevi Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4000-202 · Avail. Aug 1

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4020-204 · Avail. now

$676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4020-209 · Avail. now

$676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4001-104 · Avail. now

$676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4001-211 · Avail. Sep 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4001-212 · Avail. Aug 16

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2. One, two & three bedroom apartment homes with galley style kitchens that include ample counter-top and cabinet space! #3. Apartment homes include open breezeways with a private entrance, separate living and dining area and huge bedrooms with wall length closets. #4. Our clubhouse includes community room, fitness center and a patio with picnic area & grills. #5. Convenient 24-hour laundry facilities in each building & more! *Huntington Ridge participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, detached garage $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Huntington Ridge Apartments has 6 units available starting at $659 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Huntington Ridge Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Huntington Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Huntington Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Huntington Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Huntington Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
