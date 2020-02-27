All apartments in Springfield
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

509-511 W CAPITOL

509 W Capitol Ave · (217) 525-7755
Location

509 W Capitol Ave, Springfield, IL 62704
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
The "CAPITOL COMPLEX" Building is close proximity to the State of Illinois Complex,Springfield city bus line and several eating establishments.Building is 3 stories with 43,000+- divisible SF available to lease.Currently occupied by a State and Federal tenants.The interior finish consists of quality carpet in the offices with marble halls in the common areas,painted dry wall interior walls,acoustical tile ceilings, and two passenger elevators.Secure Underground parking with additional on site parking. Broker Owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have any available units?
509-511 W CAPITOL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, IL.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 509-511 W CAPITOL currently offering any rent specials?
509-511 W CAPITOL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509-511 W CAPITOL pet-friendly?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL offer parking?
Yes, 509-511 W CAPITOL does offer parking.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have a pool?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL does not have a pool.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have accessible units?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL does not have accessible units.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have units with dishwashers?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509-511 W CAPITOL have units with air conditioning?
No, 509-511 W CAPITOL does not have units with air conditioning.
