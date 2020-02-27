509-511 W CAPITOL

Amenities

The "CAPITOL COMPLEX" Building is close proximity to the State of Illinois Complex,Springfield city bus line and several eating establishments.Building is 3 stories with 43,000+- divisible SF available to lease.Currently occupied by a State and Federal tenants.The interior finish consists of quality carpet in the offices with marble halls in the common areas,painted dry wall interior walls,acoustical tile ceilings, and two passenger elevators.Secure Underground parking with additional on site parking. Broker Owned