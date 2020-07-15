/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherman, IL
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Lost Tree Dr
710 Lost Tree Drive, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
710 Lost Tree Drive - 3BR/2BA Duplex - Property Id: 311101 Wonderful updated duplex unit in Sherman, IL. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, open concept, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, laundry room, and attached 2 car garage. Fenced backyard with nice deck.
Results within 10 miles of Sherman
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
10 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 1 at 06:36 PM
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
1819 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1667 sqft
Extra Large 3 Bedroom Single Family- Section 8 Welcome - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2389350)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Near South
2065 S Fifth Street
2065 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
2065 S Fifth Street - Property Id: 304100 A great American four square home updated kitchen and bath Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304100 Property Id 304100 (RLNE5871324)
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunn Park
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Vinegar Hill
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,
1 of 8
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.