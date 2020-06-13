Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
North Highland Square
1 Unit Available
221 Rome Avenue
221 Rome Avenue, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath bottom floor unit For Rent.. Close to down town and shopping/Restaurants etc.. Located in close proximity to bus lines..

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
100 Guard
100 Guard Street, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5149 sqft
Secluded, scenic, and private wooded setting in a gated neighborhood. Circular drive. Over 5000 SF of living space including a 2nd floor in-law suite. Up-dated kitchen, main floor laundry, huge and spacious rooms, family room with fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.
Results within 1 mile of Rockford

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.
Results within 5 miles of Rockford

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Stonegate Drive
825 Stonegate Drive, Boone County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
6000 sqft
Belvidere, Illinois Lease Purchase NOT FOR RENT - Property Id: 172300 Lease Purchase terms available regardless of credit Priced below market value at Only $525k Down payment and monthly payment required This home offers 5 bdrm, and 4.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2635 East 6th Street
2635 East 6th Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Outstanding 3 bedroom with beautifully finished basement (possible 4th bedroom). Inviting living room w/vaulted ceiling that opens to the family room with fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and center island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rockford, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

