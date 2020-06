Amenities

We have a nice studio unit available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2439 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees. There is coin operated laundry and off street parking. Heat is included. We do not accept sec 8 for this property. we are asking $550 a month plus deposit. We also charge $25 for an application fee and background check. Please contact Louis 815-329-2725, Brian 815-298-4059