Pontiac, IL
217 E Prairie Street - 1
217 E Prairie Street - 1

217 E Prairie St · (815) 674-0421
Location

217 E Prairie St, Pontiac, IL 61764

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, family room and enclosed porch. Laundry hook ups on 1st floor. Refrigerator and Range provided. No smoking and no pets allowed in unit. New carpet in living room and family room. Each adult must complete $20.00 Screening. Tenant pays all utilities.
Two Unit Home with two- 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room. Refrigerators and Ranges are provided. No central air in units. Tenant will be responsible for own window units. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No Pets or Smoking in Unit. All adults will have to fill out and application and do a $20 screening before approved to move in. 1 year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have any available units?
217 E Prairie Street - 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have?
Some of 217 E Prairie Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E Prairie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
217 E Prairie Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E Prairie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 E Prairie Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 E Prairie Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
