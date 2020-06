Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945



New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase. Formal dining area opening out to an inviting backyard perfect place to entertain. Light & bright living room w/ additional den/office or family room. Walk in closets in the neutral painted bdrms. 4th bdrm in bsmt has egress window & the wardrobe stays to be used as closet. New windows, surround sound & projector in basement bedroom/home theater room.

Property Id 257945



