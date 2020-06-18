All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like
1920 W. Martin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, IL
/
1920 W. Martin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1920 W. Martin

1920 West Martin Street · (309) 276-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL 61605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1920 W. Martin · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range?

Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.

3 good sized bedrooms and 1 smaller room to be used as a bedroom or office.

Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing or visit our website for more vacancies, information and pictures.

309 Property Management
Website: www.309property.com
Email: info@309property.com
Call: 309-276-0688
Text: 203-580-6759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3635299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1920 W. Martin have any available units?
1920 W. Martin has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 W. Martin have?
Some of 1920 W. Martin's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 W. Martin currently offering any rent specials?
1920 W. Martin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 W. Martin pet-friendly?
No, 1920 W. Martin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 1920 W. Martin offer parking?
Yes, 1920 W. Martin does offer parking.
Does 1920 W. Martin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 W. Martin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 W. Martin have a pool?
No, 1920 W. Martin does not have a pool.
Does 1920 W. Martin have accessible units?
No, 1920 W. Martin does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 W. Martin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 W. Martin does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr
Peoria, IL 61614
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir
Peoria, IL 61615
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane
Peoria, IL 61528
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604

Similar Pages

Peoria 2 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with GaragePeoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with ParkingPeoria Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILPekin, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northtrail Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Bradley UniversityIllinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State UniversityHeartland Community College