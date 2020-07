Amenities

Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath and Bonus Room - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Come out and take a look at this one bedroom one bath lower level apartment.



This apartment has so much to offer.



Extra storage / bonus room.



Fireplace in living room.



Sliding doors leading to your screened in porch.



Washer & Dryer included



All utilities included.



No Pets.



309 Property Management

Text: (203) 580-6759

Call: 309-276-0688

www.309property.com



No Pets Allowed



