Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM

2217 Desplaines Avenue

2217 Des Plaines Avenue · (312) 305-4189
Location

2217 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL 60546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
REMODELED BATH W/MARBLE FORMICA CABINET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND MANY CABINETS. THERMOPANE WINDOWS, HARD WOOD FLOORS & OAK TRIM. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER & PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have any available units?
2217 Desplaines Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have?
Some of 2217 Desplaines Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Desplaines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Desplaines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Desplaines Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Riverside.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Desplaines Avenue offers parking.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have a pool?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

