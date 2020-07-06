Sign Up
All apartments in North Riverside
Find more places like
2217 Desplaines Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Riverside, IL
/
2217 Desplaines Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Desplaines Avenue
2217 Des Plaines Avenue
·
(312) 305-4189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2217 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL 60546
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 104 · Avail. now
$1,300
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
REMODELED BATH W/MARBLE FORMICA CABINET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND MANY CABINETS. THERMOPANE WINDOWS, HARD WOOD FLOORS & OAK TRIM. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER & PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have any available units?
2217 Desplaines Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have?
Some of 2217 Desplaines Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2217 Desplaines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Desplaines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Desplaines Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Riverside
.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Desplaines Avenue offers parking.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have a pool?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Desplaines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Desplaines Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
