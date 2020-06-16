All apartments in Marion
5101 W DeYoung
5101 W DeYoung

5101 West Deyoung Street · (618) 627-7610
Location

5101 West Deyoung Street, Marion, IL 62959

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Marion address, Carterville School District and minutes to Heartland Hospital, Veteran's Airport & Herrin. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is in a very convenient location on Rt. 13 and could be either a home to live in or an office for an attorney, insurance, accountant, you name it. New countertops and appliances in the kitchen. Huge living room and dining room with built in china cabinet. 3 big bedrooms, large 2 car garage. The yard is maintenance is included in the rent of$1100/mo. Easy access from Marion: turn south at Ike Honda, right on Meadowland Dr, right on Clarida and you come in on the back of the property. Easier access from Rt 13 heading East towards Marion:, just make a right at the stoplight in front of the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 W DeYoung have any available units?
5101 W DeYoung doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion, IL.
Is 5101 W DeYoung currently offering any rent specials?
5101 W DeYoung isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 W DeYoung pet-friendly?
No, 5101 W DeYoung is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does 5101 W DeYoung offer parking?
Yes, 5101 W DeYoung does offer parking.
Does 5101 W DeYoung have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 W DeYoung offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 W DeYoung have a pool?
No, 5101 W DeYoung does not have a pool.
Does 5101 W DeYoung have accessible units?
No, 5101 W DeYoung does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 W DeYoung have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 W DeYoung does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 W DeYoung have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 W DeYoung does not have units with air conditioning.
